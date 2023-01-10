Veera Simha Reddy First Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Mass Action Film Assures A Big Feast To Fans

Tollywood
veteran
Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
Veera
Simha
Reddy
is
set
to
roar
on
the
silver
screen
under
the
direction
of
Gopichand
Malineni.
Touted
to
be
an
out-and-out
action
entertainer,
the
movie
stars
Shruti
Haasan
in
the
female
lead's
role.
The
movie
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
on
January
12,
worldwide.
Just
a
couple
of
days
before
the
grand
release,
social
media
is
abuzz
with
the
NBK
mania
and
fans
are
in
celebratory
mode.
In
addition
to
the
mania
around
the
most
awaited
Sankranthi
release,
the
first
reviews,
and
advance
booking
records
of
Veera
Simha
Reddy
are
surprisingly
high
and
positive.
According
to
several
tweets
containing
information
about
Veera
Simha
Reddy,
the
movie
is
quite
engaging
and
lays
out
a
space
for
an
emotional
drama
to
catch
up
with
the
viewers.
The
conflict
between
Veera
Simha
Reddy
and
the
character
portrayed
by
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar
is
said
to
be
the
biggest
attraction
of
the
film.
Also,
Veera
Simha
Reddy
is
said
to
be
a
regular
film
with
a
routine
story
and
screenplay
but
is
very
engaging.
Balakrishna
shouldered
the
movie
entirely
and
the
scenes
with
the
antagonist's
role
played
by
Kannada
actor
Duniya
Vijay
came
out
exceptionally.
The
movie
also
contained
mass
elements
like
dance
and
dialogue
to
enthrall
the
fans.
The
chemistry
between
Balakrishna
and
Shruti
Haasan
in
songs
was
unmissable
and
the
locations
around
Turkey
were
showcased
stylishly,
reportedly.
However,
the
most
important
element
of
the
film,
the
climax
was
extraordinary,
opined
several
self-acclaimed
film
critics
on
Twitter,
about
Veera
Simha
Reddy.
NBK
VSR
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
The
movie
stars
Honey
Rose,
Lal,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Naveen
Chandra,
P
Ravi
Shankar,
Ajay
Ghosh,
Murali
Sharma,
Chandrika
Ravi,
and
Sapthagiri
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
The
film's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Rishi
Punjabi
and
Naveen
Nooli
edited
it.
Sensational
music
composer
S
Thaman
scored
the
entire
soundtrack
for
the
film
produced
by
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 11:12 [IST]