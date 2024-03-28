RC17: Janhvi Kapoor Or Kiara Advani- Who Will Play Female Lead In Ram Charan's Film?
Ram Charan is set to captivate audiences with his 2024 movie lineup, including #RC17 under director Sukumar. Speculation about the female lead alongside Charan is rampant, accentuating the movie's buzz.
Global
Star
Ram
Charan
is
all
set
to
dazzle
fans
with
his
line-up
for
2024,
marking
significant
buzz
in
the
entertainment
world.
Among
his
awaited
projects,
'Game
Changer’
opposite
Kiara
Advani
and
'RC16’
with
Janhvi
Kapoor
are
creating
waves.
However,
it's
his
latest
endeavour,
#RC17,
that's
currently
grabbing
headlines
and
stirring
curiosity
among
fans
and
cinema
enthusiasts
alike.
The
intrigue
around
#RC17,
especially
regarding
who
will
star
as
the
female
lead
alongside
Ram
Charan,
is
growing
by
the
day.
Having
already
showcased
chemistry
with
Bollywood's
Janhvi
Kapoor
and
Kiara
Advani,
the
industry
and
fans
are
abuzz
with
speculation
about
who
will
next
join
the
charismatic
actor
on-screen.
This
comes
after
Ram
Charan’s
announcement
on
his
birthday,
highlighting
his
collaboration
with
director
Sukumar
for
#RC17.
The
duo
has
previously
delivered
the
hit
'Rangasthalam’,
raising
expectations
for
their
next
project.
With
Ram
Charan's
reputation
for
versatility
and
striking
performances,
the
anticipation
for
#RC17
is
sky-high.
Questions
are
swirling:
Will
the
film
feature
a
Bollywood
star
to
match
Ram
Charan's
magnetism,
or
will
it
opt
for
a
talent
from
the
south
to
offer
a
fresh
dynamic
duo?
As
the
excitement
builds,
the
focus
is
not
only
on
Ram
Charan's
next
leading
lady
but
also
on
the
impact
this
choice
will
have
on
the
film's
appeal.
With
a
history
of
successful
collaborations
and
standout
roles,
Ram
Charan's
upcoming
project
is
poised
to
be
a
significant
addition
to
his
filmography.
Fans
are
on
the
edge
of
their
seats,
waiting
for
more
updates
on
#RC17
and
the
big
reveal
of
the
leading
lady.