Veera Simha Reddy Twitter Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Mass Action Entertainer Encapsulates Fans!

Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
mass
action
entertainer
Veera
Simha
Reddy
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
amid
huge
anticipations
and
cheers
on
January
12.
After
registering
career-best
openings
for
Balayya,
the
movie
was
met
with
positive
reviews
at
the
box
office.
The
theatres
are
reverberating
with
their
veteran
actor's
name
chants
as
fans
cheerfully
shouted
'Jai
Balayya',
'Jai
Jai
Balayya.'
Nandamuri
Balakrishna
is
said
to
have
played
a
dual
role
in
the
film
as
father
and
son.
Shruti
Haasan
plays
the
role
of
Eesha,
the
son's
girlfriend.
The
father's
character,
Pulicharla
Veera
Simha
Reddy
is
paired
with
Meenakshi,
played
by
Honey
Rose.
Balakrishna's
introduction
scene
has
been
getting
special
mention
by
the
viewers
of
the
film
who
felt
it
was
like
out
of
a
Hollywood
film.
The
dance
number
'Suguna
Sundari'
is
a
feast
to
the
eyes
on
the
big
screen,
they
opine.
Although
the
movie
is
a
routine
story
that
reminds
fans
of
his
earlier
films
Simha
and
Legend,
the
treatment
of
the
film
is
what
made
it
special
for
them.
A
few
enthusiastic
fans
of
the
Nandamuri
family
and
Balayya
managed
to
watch
the
premiere
shows
of
Veera
Simha
Reddy
a
bit
earlier
than
others.
People
who
couldn't
control
their
enthusiasm
have
taken
to
their
social
media
handles
to
share
their
opinion
on
Veera
Simha
Reddy.
Here
are
some
of
those
tweets
that
give
you
an
idea
of
what
to
expect
from
Balakrishna's
much-hyped
movie
Veera
Simha
Reddy.
నందమూరిబాలకృష్ణ
సినిమాకి
పెద్ద
ఎసెట్.
నట
విశ్వరూపం
చూపించిన
బాలకృష్ణ.
బాలకృష్ణ
తన
పంచ్
డైలాగ్స్తో
మాస్ని
ఆకట్టుకోవడమే
కాకుండా
కొన్ని
సన్నివేశాల్లో
తన
ఎమోషనల్
సీన్స్
తో
కంటతడి
పెట్టించారు…!
#VeeraSimhaReddy
#VeeraSimhaReddyreview
The
film
marks
the
Telugu
debut
of
Kannada
actor
Duniya
Vijay.
He
played
the
film's
antagonist.
The
movie
also
is
the
first
collaboration
of
Balakrishna
and
Shruti
Haasan
as
the
lead
actors.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
Veera
Simha
Reddy
stars
Lal,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Naveen
Chandra,
Honey
Rose,
P
Ravi
Shankar,
Ajay
Ghosh,
Sapthagiri,
and
Murali
Sharma
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Actress
Chandrika
Ravi
appeared
in
a
special
appearance
for
a
dance
number
titled
'Ma
Bava
Manobhavalu.'
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Rishi
Punjabi
as
the
cinematographer
and
Naveen
Nooli
as
the
editor.
S
Thaman
composed
the
entire
soundtrack
of
the
movie.
The
movie
was
produced
by
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner.