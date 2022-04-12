Anubha Dawar, Top Makeup Artist Describes Soft Colour Lips As Trend Of Season

Makeup is an aesthetic art. It's carving with the brushes, the desired output in order to enhance definitions. India's top and one of the most love makeup artists, Anubha Dawar has almost more than 15 years expertise in the makeup industry. Her fine work spreads over bridal makeup, photoshoots, glam shoots to basic events and parties. She even runs a makeup academy in the city. After Delhi, she has her admirers from Maharashtra as well. People from all over Mumbai call her for work.

Currently the season is quite a mixture of humidity and cloudy. In order to look presentable and avoid making it shabby and extra, it is essential to take a professional advice for grooming oneself.

Anubha Dawar has identified the trend of this season and it's something that won't make the doer cakey and extra. She suggests applying soft colour lipsticks to keep it natural, basic yet aesthetic.

Anubha guides, "It's important to understand the seasons. This time around keeping soft colour lips would enhance the look. I would suggest applying no Kajal. Instead heavy lashes and lots of mascara is the best option. This would go best on all sorts of occasions and outshine the person doing it. Make sure you hydrate your skin well." You can follow her on @anubhadawar