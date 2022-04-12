    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      Anubha Dawar, Top Makeup Artist Describes Soft Colour Lips As Trend Of Season

      By
      |

      Makeup is an aesthetic art. It's carving with the brushes, the desired output in order to enhance definitions. India's top and one of the most love makeup artists, Anubha Dawar has almost more than 15 years expertise in the makeup industry. Her fine work spreads over bridal makeup, photoshoots, glam shoots to basic events and parties. She even runs a makeup academy in the city. After Delhi, she has her admirers from Maharashtra as well. People from all over Mumbai call her for work.

      Currently the season is quite a mixture of humidity and cloudy. In order to look presentable and avoid making it shabby and extra, it is essential to take a professional advice for grooming oneself.

      anubha-dawar-top-makeup-artist-describes-soft-colour-lips-as-trend-of-season

      Anubha Dawar has identified the trend of this season and it's something that won't make the doer cakey and extra. She suggests applying soft colour lipsticks to keep it natural, basic yet aesthetic.

      Anubha guides, "It's important to understand the seasons. This time around keeping soft colour lips would enhance the look. I would suggest applying no Kajal. Instead heavy lashes and lots of mascara is the best option. This would go best on all sorts of occasions and outshine the person doing it. Make sure you hydrate your skin well." You can follow her on @anubhadawar

      Comments
      Read more about: makeup artist
      Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 15:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 12, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X