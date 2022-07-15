Emergency: Oscar-Winning Makeup Artist David Malinowski Says Kangana Ranaut Resembles Indira Gandhi A Lot

Yesterday (July 14, 2022), when Kangana Ranaut unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Emergency, netizens were left bewitched by her jaw-dropping transformation. Emergency is a biopic on former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, which sees Kangana stepping into the shoes of the prominent political leader.

Ever since Kangana shared the film's teaser, her transformation has become the hot topic of discussion on social media. Netizens have been lauding how amazingly Kangana has gotten Indira Gandhi's mannerism right in the teaser, and they just cannot wait to watch the film.

Those who are unaware, Kangana has brought in Oscar-winning makeup artist David Malinowski for the film, and she is excited to work with him.

While speaking to Mid-day, Kangana said, "David and his team are astute professionals. An entire team flew down from London. We had a series of meetings to ascertain the final look, and did a bunch of look tests. David took the calls on how to go about it. In fact, he pointed out that I physically resemble Mrs Gandhi a lot, including the skin texture and jawline. I told him that in India, people believe I am the perfect person to play Mrs Gandhi."

She further said, "David believes that the time to perfect the [avatar] will come down, as we set the look in the days to come."

Reacting to tremendous response that her look from the film received, Kangana said that she feels ecstatic, as the response to her look has been marvellous.

The film marks second directorial venture of Kangana after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. It also stars Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.