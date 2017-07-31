 »   »   » Mubarakan First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection: UNBELIEVABLE GROWTH

Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's romantic comedy film Mubarakan is getting good publicity with the positive word of mouth. The movie performed extremely well on the first weekend of its release. Talking about it, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, ''#Mubarakan biz doubled on Sun, from the low starting point [Fri]... Plexes and single screens, both contributed handsomely on Sun...''

He added, ''#Mubarakan Fri 5.16 cr, Sat 7.38 cr, Sun 10.37 cr. Total: ₹ 22.91 cr. India biz... Growth on Sun [vis-à-vis Fri]: 100.97%.' #Mubarakan has to maintain the speed from Mon-Thu... Consistent biz on weekdays would ensure a good Week 1 total...'' Meanwhile, read why the audience liked the movie so much.



Farhaan Ginwala‏: Arjun Nailed It! It's pretty difficult when you are in a double role for a movie, but @arjunk26 perfectly nailed it like a boss in #Mubarakan @ArjunKapoorFB

Hrithik Raj‏: Neat & Clean Comedy Saw #Mubarakan Entertaining Neat And clean comedy. But length problem 30 minutes long

Shivam mehta‏: Anil Kapoor Is An Epic Actor @AnilKapoor You nailed it man..You are really a great performer..EPIC ACTOR #Mubarakan

Sujata Nitesh Singh‏: Superb Movie Watched #Mubarakan superb entertaining Movie🙆Loved it😍 Specially @AnilKapoor you r Legend👏@arjunk26 u r osum👌All the best #Teammubarakan

Mubarakan BOX OFFICE COLLECTION | Anil Kapoor | Arjun Kapoor | FilmiBeat Nitupan Medhi‏: Awesome Work Really good.Just watched #Mubarakan

It's great, awesome work @kkundrra @AnilKapoor @Ileana_Official @theathiyashetty @arjunk26.

Roshni Lakhani: Going To Watch It Again I loved the movie #Mubarakan very much that's y again going to watch it today 😍😍 @kkundrra @arjunk26 @AnilKapoor @Ileana_Official

Rishabh Joshi‏: Great Work Great work by everyone in #Mubarakan.It was a great movie.@kkundrra @Ileana_Official @theathiyashetty @Officialneha.You all was looking good

On A Related Note.. Mubarakan has been directed by Anees Bazmee and stars Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Neha Sharma and Pavan Malhotra in important roles.



Also Read: BIG SHOCKER! Ajay Devgn SCOLDS Kajol Every Day; Is Everything Okay In Their Marriage?