 »   »   » Padman Saturday (2nd day) Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s Film Takes A Huge Jump!

He Wrote Via His Facebook Account..

"I have just filed a police complaint - I have no money to hire a lawyer. I went to the association and told them that my work has been copied but they said I do not have enough evidence."



He’s Still Waiting For A Call

He went on to claim that someone is yet to contact him following the FIR he filed at a local police station on January 23, 2018.



"The senior police inspector told me that they will do an investigation and will revert back to me via phone call. I am still waiting for that call."







While Taking To Express Tribune, Ripu Daman Said..

"The similarities are not only based on the concept but also my fictional scenes.



If you see the trailer, there's a scene where Akshay Kumar gives the sanitary pad to his sister - that's my fictional scene; something I created out of the figment of my imagination. In reality, Murugunatham does not have a sister.







He Further Adds..

"So, if you are writing a film based on his life, how can you use fictional scenes which have previously been registered by me? There are also similarities within the plot.



In my script, the lead character's wife falls pregnant and due to some complications, she has to be taken to the hospital. I saw that same scene in the making of PadMan, online.



The Sonam Kapoor character in my plot is a journalist, I think that's the only thing they have changed and made her a medical student or something."



We wonder how the makers of Padman are going to react to Jaiswal's allegations."

