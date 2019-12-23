National Film Awards 2019: Akshay Kumar's Padman Wins For Best Film, Actor Receives The Award
The 66th edition of National Film Awards is taking place today at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi and Filmibeat is bringing up all the latest updates from the conveted award ceremony. Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu is presenting the awards to the winners. As per a PTI report, Ram Nath Kovind will be hosting a high tea for the winners after the event.
Here are some inside pictures from the awards ceremony.
Padman Wins Best Film On Social Issues Award
Akshay Kumar's film Padman who revolved around the theme of menstruation and sanitary pads, bagged the Best Film On Social Issues Award. The superstar is seen here collecting the award from M Venkaiah Naidu.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bags Best Music Direction Award
Sanjay Leela Bhansali collects the Best Music Direction Award for his magnum opus, Padmaavat.
Keerthy Suresh Collects Best Actress Award
Keerthy Suresh looks super happy as she receives the Best Actress Award for her excellent performance in Mahanati. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu praised her and said, "The maturity she has shown in acting is amazing."
The Talented Trio
Keerthy Suresh is seen sharing a light moment with Ayushmann Khurrana while filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali looks on.
National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana And Vicky Kaushal Collect Best Actor Award
National Film Awards 2019: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana And Vicky Kaushal Clicked Together