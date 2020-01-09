Chhapaak Box Office Prediction: Deepika Padukone's Film Will See A Good Opening

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. Laxmi at the age of 15 was attacked by a stalker and the film follows her journey as she initiated the Stop Acid Sale campaign and starts to win back her life. Laxmi also received the International Women of Courage Award in 2014.

The film will see Deepika Padukone in the lead role and Vikrant Massey will portray the role of Laxmi's real-life partner and social activist Alok Dixit. Chhapaak is bankrolled by Deepika Padukone's collaboration with Raazi fame Meghna Gulzar and Fox Star Studios. This will be Meghna's second women-centric film after Alia Bhatt's Raazi and fans are eagerly waiting for what she brings to the screen.

Since Chhapaak is a biopic, the film didn't create much buzz after the trailer release. However, due to Deepika Padukone's recent visit to JNU campus, the film is receiving quite the popularity and is now in the limelight. While the audience is divided, some in support and other demanding a ban on the film, the buzz is good for the film's opening weekend. Reports predict the film is to open between Rs 5 crore to Rs. 8 crore on day one.

The numbers will also be affected due to the clashes with big releases like Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film will reunite Ajay with wife Kajol on-screen after years and bring the story of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare to screen. Another film releasing is Rajinikanth's Darbar, which is also bound to take the loyal fans to the nearest theatres.

Releasing on January 10, 2020, Chhapaak first reviews are out and critics are praising the film for its content and performances.

