Sanya Malhotra On Reuniting With Fatima Sana Shaikh For Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur: It Warms My Heart

Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh shared screen space in Aamir Khan's 2016 blockbuster Dangal. Six years later, the two leading ladies are all set to reunite for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur which stars Vicky Kaushal as the main protagonist.

While Sanya will be essaying the role of Vicky's character Sam Maneckshaw's wife Silloo, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be steps into the shoes of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. In her recent tete-a-tete with Mid-day, Sanya opened up on her on screen reunion with Fatima.

"First co-stars are always special. Dangal completed five years recently, and this film is a reminder that life has come a long way. Five years ago, we were kids. I am so proud and happy for us, and so excited to work with her again. It warms my heart," the Meenakshi Sundareshwar actress told the tabloid,

Sanya said that it is a dream come true for her to work with Meghna Gulzar and added, "The character of Silloo spoke to me on many levels. The film is special because I am going to be working with Meghana. It's a dream come true."

Ever since her debut, Sanya has been known for picking up unconventional roles. Speaking about it, the actress said that she was conditioned to accept that her films will have a certain amount of risk attached with it.

"Unless you challenge yourself, you'll never grow. I am here to evolve and learn about filmmaking and acting. I am happy with the response to my films this year. I can sense a shift in my career and there's definitely greater responsibility attached to the stories I pick," Mid-day quoted her as saying.

The actress shared that she takes one day at a time and added, "I didn't have a plan post my debut, and the last five years panned out better than expected. I am going to stick to being mindful of my work and enjoying my life."

Besides Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur, Sanya Malhotra is also a part of Rajkummar Rao's HIT: The First Case.