 »   »   » Are You Missing Shahrukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan? Here Are His Latest Pictures For You!

The Most Handsome Dude In Town

Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of he most handsome star kids in India at the moment and people go bonkers over his smart and appealing looks.

Pictures Galore With Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan is usually approached by youngsters wherever he goes and they end up clicking selfies with him.

Respecting People Comes First

The good part is that Aryan Khan is a patient boy and poses for selfies no matter where he is. He respects people just like his father does.

Growing Number Of Fan Clubs

There are already lots of Aryan Khan fan clubs on Twitter and Instagram and the groups keep sharing his latest pictures regularly.

SRK Found Aryan Fan Clubs Absurd

Shahrukh Khan had previously wondered why fan clubs of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were present on social media platforms as he found it to be absurd.

The Upcoming Baadshah

The fan fare for Aryan Khan is high as people believe that he too can weave magic on the silver screen in the coming future, just like his father.

Picture Please!

Aryan Khan is so used to people asking for pictures or selfies these days, that he stops right in his tracks and poses for the cameras.

Shahrukh Khan's Genes

With the genes of Shahrukh Khan running in Aryan Khan's blood, he might as well end up being the next superstar of the country. We hope he will.