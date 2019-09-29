Navratri 2019 Song Of The Day: Get Ready To Groove To 'Odhani' From Made In China

Boys and girls! Get ready with your dandiya sticks and vibrant, traditional outfits for one of the biggest festivals of the year. The nine-day long festival of Navratri begins today (September 29) till October 7 and we just can't keep calm. For those who don't know, Navratri, which is made up of two words - 'nav' (nine) and 'ratri' (night) - marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon, Mahishasura.

Months before Navratri, many people join dandiya and garba classes to make sure that they pull off the best moves on the dance ground. It's nine nights of non-stop fun and dance revelry. Apart from the traditional Navratri songs, Bollywood tracks too are a staple when it comes to getting groovy.

Our first pick from the lot is the latest 'Odhani' song from Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy's upcoming film, 'Made In China'. Most of us have grown up dancing to this iconic Gujarati folk song every Navratri. This time, the makers of 'Made In China' have added a little millennial twist to this Falguni Pathak's hit number.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the recreated number has lyrics by Niren Bhatt and Jigar Saraiya. Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval's vocals add a peppy tadka to the song. Mouni Roy's sultry dance moves are the highlight of the song. Also, after the Stree song 'Milegi Milegi', Rajkummar Rao gets yet another opportunity to shake a leg on the dance floor and we must say, it's all things fun.

Earlier, while speaking with a leading tabloid, composer duo Sachin-Jigar revealed, "Neha and Darshan were perfect for the song because they bring in the right amount of energy to make it a foot tapping number. Given that Navratri is just round the corner, this makes it the perfect song to kick start the festive season. We hope that familiarity of this song along with the modern twist, makes it a preferred choice for all generations this Navratri."

Watch the song here.

Speaking about 'Made In China', the trailer of the film has received a thumbs up from the audience and now, everybody is eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatrical screens on October 25, 2019.

