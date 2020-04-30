Throwback! Ranbir’s Foreword For Dad Rishi Kapoor’s Biography: Wish I Could Spend More Time With Him

Ranbir Wished He Could Spend More Time With Dad Rishi

An excerpt from the foreword reads, "I am closer to my mother. I feel that Dad modelled his relationship with me on the one he shared with his own father. And it is true that I have never crossed a certain line with him. But there is no sense of loss or vacuum here. I do wish sometimes that I could be friendlier with him or even spend more time with him."

Ranbir Shared Formal Relationship With His Father

Further, the actor revealed that he shared a formal relationship with his father, but wished to change the dynamic after having kids. He wrote, "When I get married and have children, I would want to change that dynamic with them. I don't want my relationship with my children to be as formal as the one I have with my father. I want to be friendlier, be more connected, spend more time with them than he did with me."

The Actor Says He Has Immense Respect For His Dad, Rishi

Having said that, Ranbir revealed that he loved his father dearly and had immense respect for him. He also added that his father inspired him and he never want to let him down.

The Actor Further Wrote….

"I know he has only my best interests at heart. His confidence in me and my work makes me take pride in it. I persevere that much harder because of this. His belief and his encouragement are important to me. I know my father appears boisterous and loud, but he is, in fact, a very reserved man. He never really ‘exposes' himself to the world. Perhaps because he is an actor, he reserves a lot of emotions within."