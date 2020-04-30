    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Throwback! Ranbir’s Foreword For Dad Rishi Kapoor’s Biography: Wish I Could Spend More Time With Him

      Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor died after a two-year-long battle with cancer. The sudden demise of the veteran actor has left the country shocked. While we are still trying to come to terms with his loss, we came across an old foreword that was written by his son, Ranbir Kapoor from his autobiography, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, that will be remembered forever. Revealing about his bond with his father, the Sanju actor wished that he could spend more time with him.

      Ranbir Wished He Could Spend More Time With Dad Rishi

      An excerpt from the foreword reads, "I am closer to my mother. I feel that Dad modelled his relationship with me on the one he shared with his own father. And it is true that I have never crossed a certain line with him. But there is no sense of loss or vacuum here. I do wish sometimes that I could be friendlier with him or even spend more time with him."

      Ranbir Shared Formal Relationship With His Father

      Further, the actor revealed that he shared a formal relationship with his father, but wished to change the dynamic after having kids. He wrote, "When I get married and have children, I would want to change that dynamic with them. I don't want my relationship with my children to be as formal as the one I have with my father. I want to be friendlier, be more connected, spend more time with them than he did with me."

      The Actor Says He Has Immense Respect For His Dad, Rishi

      Having said that, Ranbir revealed that he loved his father dearly and had immense respect for him. He also added that his father inspired him and he never want to let him down.

      The Actor Further Wrote….

      "I know he has only my best interests at heart. His confidence in me and my work makes me take pride in it. I persevere that much harder because of this. His belief and his encouragement are important to me. I know my father appears boisterous and loud, but he is, in fact, a very reserved man. He never really ‘exposes' himself to the world. Perhaps because he is an actor, he reserves a lot of emotions within."

      Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 18:39 [IST]
