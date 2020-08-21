Vaani Kapoor Birthday Special: When The War Actress Set Instagram On Fire With Her Stunning Photos

She made our 'dil' go 'befikre'; she made us dance till our 'ghungroo toot gaye'. Yes, you guessed her name right! We are talking about actress Vaani Kapoor. Within a short span of time, the beautiful lady made her way into the audience's hearts.

Hailing from Delhi, Vaani Kapoor holds a degree in Bachelors degree in tourism studies. After interning for three years with The Oberoi Hotels in Jaipur and briefly working at the ITC Hotel, she stepped into the world of modelling. Vaani walked the ramp for many renowned fashion designers, and even starred in television commercials.

Speaking about how she bagged her debut film Shuddh Desi Romance, Kapoor revealed in a Filmfare interview, "I was a model in Delhi. I came to Mumbai for an ad campaign. Some auditions were going on in YRF. I went for that. Shanoo (Sharma) and I had a two-hour conversation. She made me dance for two more hours. Then, I had a flight to catch. She asked me to stay back as they were auditioning girls for a big project. I said I didn't have a place to stay nor the finances. believed nothing would come out of it. I was eager to fly back. But they later flew me down. They made arrangements for my stay. I realised they were genuine people. Eventually, I cracked the auditions."

The audience took notice of Vaani in Shuddh Desi Romance, and the actress even picked up the Filmfare Best Debut Award. Her next was the Telugu romantic comedy Aaha Kalyanam, an official remake of the 2010 Hindi film Band Baaja Baaraat.

Instead of going on a film signing spree, the actress took a break and bounced back with Ranveer Singh's Befikre in 2016. Unfortunately, the film turned out to be a damp squid. Her next release was Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War in 2019. This time, the actress hit the bull's eye as the film turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters at the box office.

Next, Vaani Kapoor has an exciting line-up coming up which includes Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom and an untitled film with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Meanwhile, the bombshell's social media game is also on point as the actress keeps her fans updated about her real and reel life. As Vaani Kapoor turns 32 today, we bring you some of her most stunning pictures which left everyone asking for more.

Dressed To Kill! Vaani Kapoor picked up a sleeveless black gown with thigh-high slit for an award function, and we must say, she did make several heads turn at the event. Reflections The Befikre girl, in a sequined dress, is seen striking a candid pose in front of the mirror. Her reflection in the mirror makes the picture more interesting. Major Desi Girl Vibes Not just western outfits, Vaani Kapoor slays in traditional wear as well. Here's the proof! Why Should Boys Have All The Fun? Vaani Kapoor sports a chic look in a black leather jacket and a pair of blue jeans. In mood for some black magic? Be Ready To Lose Your Heart! We just can't stop staring at this drop-dead gorgeous picture of Vaani Kapoor from a photoshoot. Flirty Looks Vaani Kapoor teases in this stunning click and sets the temperature soaring high. Bold And Beautiful Vaani Kapoor exudes charm in this bewitching picture. Her lustrous locks adds more magic to the frame.

