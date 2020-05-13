Vaani Kapoor Reveals Dancing With Hrithik Roshan In War’s ‘Ghungroo’ Gave Her Anxiety

Vaani Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan's dance number 'Ghungroo' from the 2019 film War, became a hit and got fans trying to learn the hook step. However, Vaani says that the step gave her a lot of anxiety and she stressed about dancing next to Hrithik.

Speaking to film critic Rajeev Masand in an interview, Vaani said, "That one step gave me a lot of stress and anxiety. I am a paranoid person, so for me to deal with that stress is like..." She added that she kept asking choreographer Bosco Martis if she could get out of dancing with Hrithik, but was not allowed to do so. Eventually, she was given an easier step to do.

"You know, it's really funny. People think I am a dancer and I have had some training in dancing. I don't!" she said.

War was an action film directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from Hrithik and Vaani, the film also starred Tiger Shroff, who was ecstatic about getting to share screen space with Hrithik. The film was a big commercial success.

Vaani made her debut with Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013, and has got to work with big stars like Ranveer Singh in Befikre, and Ranbir Kapoor in an upcoming film titled Shamshera. She said that she is blessed to be working with the 'best of the best'. "My on-set learning is what will eventually refine me as an actor, and the experiences that I am gaining by just observing these people on set, as I don't come from an acting background," she said.

Shamshera's release is indefinitely halted due to the Coronavirus lockdown. It stars Ranbir, Vaani, and Sanjay Dutt, and is directed by Karan Malhotra.

