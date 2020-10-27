When Sussanne Khan Got Teary-Eyed After Watching Hrithik Roshan's Performance In Mission Kashmir

Vidhu Chopra Had Spoken About Hrithik's Character

When Chopra was asked if he felt that people will rush to theatres to watch Mission Kashmir only because of Hrithik Roshan, he had said, "In Mission Kashmir, Hrithik plays a character that comes only in the 43rd minute, in reel five. He doesn't come in reel one and start doing his jig. He has done nothing in the film that will make you feel he is Hrithik Roshan."

He Had Shared Sussanne's Reaction To The Film

While speaking to Kanchana Suggu, Vidhu Chopra had revealed, "The other day, he (Hrithik) and his girlfriend (Sussanne Khan) saw the film. In the end, she was in tears. She said that all she was seeing was Altaaf, Hrithik's character. Even she could not see Hrithik Roshan."

Did You Know Vidhu Chopra Signed Hrithik Before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai?

Chopra had further stated that audience will not see Hrithik, but his character Altaaf.

"I have a feeling that Altaaf will take over completely. I think the story in itself is so powerful that I don't have to use crutches. Some people, as you are well aware, have done that in recent times. But we don't need any such things."

In the same interview, Chopra also averred that he had signed Hrithik much before the success of his debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

'Hrithik's A Good Person'

While showering praise on Hrithik, Chopra had stated that Hrithik is not only a good man, but also an honest person. "For me, Hrithik Roshan is a damn good actor, but he's a better human being," added the maverick filmmaker.

Apart from Hrithik, Mission Kashmir also starred Sanjay Dutt, Preity Zinta and Sonali Kulkarni in the lead roles.