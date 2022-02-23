Hrithik Roshan Planning To Enter Marital Bliss With Rumoured Ladylove Saba Azad?

Hrithik Roshan has been grabbing several eyeballs for his rumoured relationship with actress and singer Saba Azad. The two started making headlines as a speculated couple ever since they were spotted hand-hand exiting a restaurant. Now rumour mills are rife with the news that things are quite serious between the two and Hrithik might be planning to tie the knot with Saba soon.

A source close to the actor has revealed to BollywoodLife stating that Hrithik Roshan is very serious about Saba Azad and is looking forward to taking the relationship ahead. The source added that the Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai actor is planning to get married to Saba but they have not decided on anything yet. The source went on to say that the two are extremely happy in the current phase of their relationship and are spending some quality time getting to know each other.

The source said that Hrithik Roshan recently attended his close friend Farhan Akhtar's wedding with Shibani Dandekar and was extremely happy during the same. The source added that the Koi... Mil Gaya actor wishes for a relationship like that and it seems like Saba Azad is the one for him. The source however said that the actor does not want to jump the gun and wishes to take things slowly but he definitely has marriage on his mind.

The source furthermore revealed that Hrithik Roshan does not wish for an excessive media glare surrounding his relationship with Saba Azad and wants to keep things low-key. The source went on to say that if Hrithik and Saba tie the knot, it will be an intimate affair like Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Reportedly, Saba also met the Super 30 actor's family recently which is definitely a positive sign.

Hrithik Roshan was earlier married to Sussanne Khan and the couple parted ways in the year 2014. However, the two still share a good rapport and are co-parents to their sons Hredhaan and Hrehaan. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the actioner Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. The actor will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.