THE EX FACTOR! Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Get Trolled As They Walk Hand-In-Hand With Their Respective Partners

Yesterday, both Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their respective partners- Saba Azad and Arslan Goni. Interestingly, both Hrithik-Saba and Sussanne-Arslan were clicked by paparazzi while walking out of the airport hand-in-hand, making their relationship official. Their gestures have left netizens confused. While some assumed that Sussanne took revenge on Hrithik Roshan by walking hand-in-hand with Arslan, others claimed that both Hrithik and Sussanne are trying too hard to prove that they have moved on.

Ever since the videos of Hrithik-Saba and Sussanne-Arslan went viral on social media, the ex-couple is constantly being trolled by netizens. While some of their fans are happy to see them sharing a balanced equation with each other despite the separation, most of netizens are hell-bent on trolling the ex-couple.

A netizen wrote, "I'm waiting for Kangana's vision about this competition between Hrithik and ex wife.😂😂 What they are trying to show to public that they can live without each other and dating the much younger partner🤦 If they are still so much in love, just get back together not trying to make each other jealous🤷."

"Competition between exes. Yeh enka alag tit for tat chal raha hai," wrote another netizen.

"This can't be just a coincidence that both of them decided to make their relationship official on the same day. What's happening guys?" wrote another netizen.

Some netizens also slammed trolls for taking jibes at Hrithik and Sussanne and urged them not to pass negative comments on the duo as they are finally leading a happy life.

A netizen wrote, "Everyone deserves to be happy guys. Stop trolling them unnecessarily."

"Big deal they've found someone else, they've been divorced since 2014. 8 years now.. Obviously they're going to move on.. and have different relationships they don't need to prove anything to their exes and 'revenge' lol. Some people think others are as petty as them," wrote another netizen.

Well, there's no denying that with the emerging troll culture, it has become very difficult for celebrities to come out open about their relationships.

However, we are happy that both Hrithik and Sussanne share a cordial equation with each other and at the same time, they are happy with their respective partners without worrying about the societal judgements.

(Social media posts are unedited.)