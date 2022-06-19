Father's Day 2022: Bollywood Movies To Binge-Watch With Your Dad & Make Him Feel Special!

Piku

What happens when a young career-oriented woman and her ageing but nagging father go together on a road trip? You get a sweet slice of life film which gently tugs at your heartstrings. As an eccentric father-daughter pair, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are all hoots in this Shoojit Sircar directorial.

Chachi 420

A divorcee (Kamal Haasan) takes the guise of a nanny and gets the job of his own daughter's caretaker to spend some time with her. Chachi 420 is a hilarious take on a father's undying love for his daughter and is a rollercoaster of emotions.

Akele Hum Akele Tum

If you are in mood to watch a film from early 90s then Mansoor Khan's Akele Hum Akele Tum would be our pick. Aamir Khan's portrayal of a single father who learns how to bring up a child makes for a heartwarming watch. Also, we totally love the 'Tu Mera Dil Tu Meri Jaan' song in this movie!

Dangal

"Maari chhoriya chhoro se kam hai ke?" Touted to be one of the best Bollywood films which celebrates the father-daughter bond, Aamir Khan's Dangal is just what you need if you are looking out for some inspirational watch with daddy dearest. Fathers give their kids wings to fly and this film perfectly captures this essence.

Angrezi Medium

Late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's Angrezi Medium tells the tale of how a father can go to any extent to fulfill his 'laadli' daughter's dream. After watching this film, we bet you will give your dad a tight hug for always being your strong pillar of support.

102 Not Out

Amitabh Bachchan plays a 'chivalrous and cool' dad to Rishi Kapoor's grumpy character in this Umesh Shukla's directorial. The two senior actors warm cockles of your hearts with their endearing performances in this film and also deliver an important message.

Paa

R Balki's film not only threw light on the rare genetic condition known as progeria, but it also gave us a sneak-peek of a unique father-son relationship. Paa is a simple story with its heart in the right place.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul and Sana Saeed's Anjali give us major father-daughter goals in this rom-com which also stars Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Be it Anjali pulling her father's leg on various instances to Rahul rushing to the summer camp when he majorly misses his daughter, Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota has many cute moments to laugh at with your father.

Drishyam

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam tells the story of a father who is ready to go extreme lengths to save his family after they commit an unexpected crime.

Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput's transformation from a fun-loving college guy to a responsible father who teaches his son how failure is a stepping stone to success, makes for an entertaining watch. This film is a perfect dose of inspiration when life throws a challenge at you!

Shivaay

Ajay Devgn plays a skilled mountaineer who races his time to rescue his daughter from the clutches of human traffickers in Bulgaria. This action-thriller gives us a glimpse of how an ordinary man turns into a superhero when his daughter finds herself in trouble.