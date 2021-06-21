Sonu Sood Denies Gifting Rs 3 Crore Car To Son Ishaan, Adds He Was Humbled By Fans Positive Response To Rumour

Over the weekend, reports claimed Sonu Sood purchased a luxurious car for his elder son, Ishaan on the occasion of Father's Day. Notably, Ishaan recently turned 18, leading many others to believe it was a late birthday gift for the son, however, the actor has denied the rumours.

According to reports, a swanky car was spotted outside the actor's home on Saturday (June 19). On Sunday he told Spotboye.com that the rumours about his purchasing a car worth Rs 3 crore is a lie. He told the portal, "There is no truth to this. I haven't bought a car for my son. The car was brought to our home for a trial. We went on a test run. But that's it. We didn't buy the car."

He also added that he couldn't understand why fans thought he bought the car for his son on Father's Day. Sonu said, "Why would I give my son a car on Father's Day? Shouldn't he be giving me something? After all, it's my day!"

However, Sonu did reveal his ideal Father's day celebration. He said, "Jokes aside, the best Father's Day gift my two sons can give me is to spend the day with me. I hardly have any time for them. Now that they're growing up, they have their own life. So spending the day together is a luxury that I think I've earned myself."

Sonu Sood also reacted to fan's positive response to the rumours. Mentioning some fan reactions he read online, he said, "They said, if I had purchased a car it's about time I did something for myself and my family. This positivity and unquestioning love that I've got during these months when I have reached out to people with a helping hand, are the best gift I've received in my life."

The actor emerged as a helping hand amid the pandemic to all those in need. Despite the recent backlash and hate the actor has been facing online, Sonu said that he will continue to "to help the needy."