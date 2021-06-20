Hina Khan And Gauahar Khan Remember Their Dads On Father’s Day, Share Emotional Posts & Unseen Photos

TV star Hina Khan lost her father, Aslam Khan this year in April due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Shortly after his demise, Hina had also tested positive for COVID 19. Now, on the occasion of father’s day, the actress took to her personal Instagram account to pay tribute to her father. She shared a special post for her late dad with an unseen photo with him and wrote an emotional note in the caption.

Hina revealed a never seen before photo of her father in which the actress is standing next to him, who is seen wearing funky glasses. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress revealed that they had clicked the photo seven months ago and she never showed it to her father.

The actress wrote, "Indeed a Father's Day (truly)... June 20th, It's been two months today Dad. We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn't let u see these pictures when they were clicked because I wanted to post them on a special day. Never did I think that I will be posting them today. You had to see these pictures dad... That's what we decided. Why? Miss you. Happy Father's Day Daddy. I love you." Take a look!

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan, who also lost her father this year, decided to remember him on the occasion of Father's Day by sharing a special post on her social media. The actress posted a lovely picture from her wedding day, in which she is seen happily posing with her father. For the unversed, Gauahar's father Zafar Ahmed Khan died of health complications in March this year.

She wrote in her caption, "I miss you! My hero. Happy Father's Day 2021. You are with me I know that. Zafar Ahmed Khan the coolest, most loving, most gentle father to us. #MyWeddingMemories #GAZAbKaHaiDin." Check out the post below:

It must be noted that Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan worked together on the 14th season of Bigg Boss. The duo appeared as 'toofani seniors’ on the show alongside Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. It must be noted that Gauahar won season 7 of the TV reality show, while Hina was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11.