Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 Reasons Why We Fell 'Haule Haule' In Love With Her!

A Bundle Of Talent

Right from the time when she made her first big screen appearance with a dream debut opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Aditya Chopra's 2008 romantic drama Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to her last outing Zero (again opposite King Khan), Anushka Sharma has always proved that she's more than just a pretty face.

While most leading ladies shy away from playing second lead in films, Anushka took up movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Dil Dhadakne Do and still left a lasting impression on the audience.

A Risk-Taker

Be it playing a Dilliwaali wedding planner in Band Baaja Baraat, a friendly ghost in Phillauri or a wrestler in Sultan, Anushka Sharma has never shied away from experimenting with her roles. "I think as an actor, I am always trying to put myself in an uncomfortable position, taking up roles that are challenging and interesting. I think that is the way for me to grow as an actor," the diva had candidly confessed in an interview.

Shattering Glass Ceilings

In an industry which is still male-dominated, Anushka Sharma became one of the youngest female producers and established her production house Clean Slate Filmz. The banner has rolled out some path-breaking content in the last few years. In addition to this, the actress also donned the entrepreneurs' hat and established her own line of clothing for women. Ain't these reasons enough to raise a toast?

A Strong Voice

One thing that we absolutely love about Anushka Sharma is her frankness of opinion on various issues. From calling out the pay disparity in Hindi cinema to championing for animal rights, the actress has always made sure that her voice is heard loud and clear. And when it comes to dealing with trolls on social media, we all know who is the boss!

The Balancing Act

Even post her marriage with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka has always struck a fine balance between her personal life and professional commitments. Further, the actress set the bar for expecting mothers high by continuously working throughout the course of her pregnancy. Now, Anushka's world revolves around her daughter Vamika, at the same time, the actress also recently hit back to sets shooting, shattering all myths about working mothers.