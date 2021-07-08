When Dilip Kumar Was In Tears Because Of Amitabh Bachchan; Big B Said, 'He Just Held My Hands & Said Nothing'

When Amitabh Left Dilip Kumar In Tears

It's known to all that Amitabh considered Dilip Kumar as his idol and has always spoken about him with high regards. Today, we bring to you an old interview of Amitabh Bachchan wherein he had spoken about how his performance in Black left the Naya Daur actor in tears.

Dilip Kumar Was Moved By Big B's Performance

In 2013, when Filmfare asked Big B if Dilip Kumar was in tears after watching Black, he said, "He was moved but it was I who was in tears when I saw him standing outside the theatre waiting to greet me after the film was over. He just held my hands and said nothing. That moment said everything."

Big B On His Favourite Film Starring Dilip Kumar

In the same interview, Amitabh had picked his favourite film starring Dilip Kumar and said, "Almost all his films were inspirational and worthy of mention but Gunga Jumna (1961) was a favourite. For someone born and brought up in Allahabad, UP, the land of Awadhi, to watch and hear Dilip saab ostensibly from Mumbai, behave and speak the perfect diction of a UP inhabitant was incredible."

Cut To Present...

Just like many prominent personalities, Amitabh Bachchan also attended the funeral of Dilip Kumar along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and the duo paid their last respects.