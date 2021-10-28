When Katrina Kaif Said, 'I Want Everyone In The World To Attend My Wedding'

Rumours are rife that alleged lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot in December 2021 at Sensus Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhepur, Rajasthan. While neither Katrina nor Vicky has confirmed the rumour, Katrina's mom and sister were recently snapped at a traditional wear shop in Mumbai, which led to another rumour that Katrina's family is gearing up for her wedding.

Katrina Kaif To Wear This Designer's Lehenga On Her Wedding? Reports

Amid all the hullabaloo, we bring to you an old interview of Katrina Kaif, wherein she had said that the day she decides to get married, she would tell the whole world.

While speaking to Hindustan Times in 2015, Katrina had said, "When you decide to get married, and are prepared to tell the world that 'we are making a commitment', you become comfortable with people talking about it. I want everyone in the world to attend my wedding,."

"A private person [like me] doesn't like to talk about sensitive and delicate topics like relationship and love. And if that being silent is misconceived as arrogance, then it's the ignorance of that person [who forms such a perception about me]," added the Dhoom 3 actress.

Well, we wonder when Katrina and Vicky will make official announcement about their rumoured wedding. Katrina has been rumoured to be dating Vicky since 2019.

Akshay Kumar Starrer Sooryavanshi Scheduled To Release On Netflix On THIS Date

Meanwhile, Katrina is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also casts Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 5, 2021.

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand, is basking in the success of his latest release Sardar Udham, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.