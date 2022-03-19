Rani Mukerji Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why Our Hearts Go 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Over The Actress

Rani Mukerji Is 'Eye'conic

Her golden hazel eyes are enough to throw a spell on you. There have been times when the actress has simply let her expressive eyes do all the talking in films.

We Always Go 'Aiyya' Over Her Performances

Rani made us sing 'Koi mil gaya' when she strummed the guitar in Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Be it playing a righteous girl in Hum Tum, an expletive-spewing journalist (No One Killed Jessica), a woman who finds love outside marriage (Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna), a talented blind girl (Black) or a no-nonsense cop (Mardaani), the actress has taken up diverse roles and been our constant 'saathiya' over the years.

Less Is More

At a time when actors flock to social media for staying relevant and getting validation from the audience, Rani is among the few ones who has resisted the temptation of joining this bandwagon. Ah, we love this mystery around her!

Rani Has No 'Hichki' When It Comes To Speaking Her Mind

In an industry where celebrities often sugarcoat their words, the Chalte Chalte actress never shies away from being vocal and is free-spirited in real life as well.

Hail Girl Power

Rani has always smashed stereotypes with her choices in life. In an industry where it is perceived that actress' have a limited shelf-life, the diva bounced back in a powerful way post embracing motherhood and starred in films like Hichki, Mardaani 2 and Bunty Aur Babli 2.