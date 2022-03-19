Rani Mukerji Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why Our Hearts Go 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Over The Actress
'Roop hai tera sona sona, Soni meri payal payal..Chhan chhana chhan aise chhanke, Kar de sab ko ghayal...Keh raha aankhon ka kajal, Ishq mein jeena marna," When two of Bollywood's biggest superstars, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced these lyrics in awe of Rani Mukerji, we too echoed a similar sentiment.
After a non-glamorous debut in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1994, Rani slowly made her way into our hearts as a quintessential Bollywood heroine whose simplicity touched millions of hearts. If you thought that she was made of all rom-coms that you are highly mistaken. In a career spanning more than 25 years, Rani stepped out of her comfort zone on various instances and took up some really challenging roles which introduced us to a different side of hers as an actress.
As Rani Mukerji turns a year older on Monday (March 21, 2022), we list down five reasons why we are heads over heels in love with the Saathiya star.
Rani Mukerji Is 'Eye'conic
Her golden hazel eyes are enough to throw a spell on you. There have been times when the actress has simply let her expressive eyes do all the talking in films.
We Always Go 'Aiyya' Over Her Performances
Rani made us sing 'Koi mil gaya' when she strummed the guitar in Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Be it playing a righteous girl in Hum Tum, an expletive-spewing journalist (No One Killed Jessica), a woman who finds love outside marriage (Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna), a talented blind girl (Black) or a no-nonsense cop (Mardaani), the actress has taken up diverse roles and been our constant 'saathiya' over the years.
Less Is More
At a time when actors flock to social media for staying relevant and getting validation from the audience, Rani is among the few ones who has resisted the temptation of joining this bandwagon. Ah, we love this mystery around her!
Rani Has No 'Hichki' When It Comes To Speaking Her Mind
In an industry where celebrities often sugarcoat their words, the Chalte Chalte actress never shies away from being vocal and is free-spirited in real life as well.
Hail Girl Power
Rani has always smashed stereotypes with her choices in life. In an industry where it is perceived that actress' have a limited shelf-life, the diva bounced back in a powerful way post embracing motherhood and starred in films like Hichki, Mardaani 2 and Bunty Aur Babli 2.