When Saif Ali Khan Slit His Palm With A Knife To Prove His Love For Kareena Kapoor Khan During Tashan Shooting

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been one of the most talked about and loved couples in Bollywood. The power couple tied the knot in October 2012 after dating each other for years. Ever since then, they have been dishing out major relationship goals and each of their pics tends to go viral on social media. Interestingly, Saif and Kareena's love story has also been the talk of the town. For the uninitiated, the two had fallen in love on the sets of their 2008 release Tashan. Besides, their chemistry in the movie also grabbed the eyeballs.

But did you know, Saif's declaration of love for Kareena had a bloody twist? Wondering how? Well, it is reported that Saif had slit his palm with a knife to prove his love for the Jab We Met actress. This reportedly happened during the Greece schedule of Tashan. During a fun banter as Bebo's friends quizzed Saif about the craziest thing he can do for her and the Nawab of Pataudi's action left everyone dumbfounded. "Saif, in response to all the banter, impulsively picked up a knife lying nearby and slit his palm. Kareena and her friends were shocked to see his bleeding palm," a source had told Mumbai Mirror.

Later Saif gave a plausible excuse to everyone the next day and informed the team that he hurt his hand with a piece of broken glass because of which he had tied a bandana on his hand.

Well, cupid did strike them on the sets of Tashan and Kareena was smitten by Saif's charm. "I'd met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line & sinker," Kareena had told Humans of Bombay. Later Saif even got Kareena's name inked on his forearm and made their relationship public.

As of now, Kareena and Saif are enjoying the best of their personal life and are proud parents to two boys Taimur and Jeh. Talking about the work front, Kareena is currently working on Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie is a murder mystery and is an adaptation of the Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X.