ISPL 2024 WINNER Prize Money: Kareena's Tiigers Of Kolkata Win ISPL T10, Runner-Up Cash Prize Is...

ISPL
2024
winner
name,
prize
money:
It's
time
to
send
congratulatory
messages
to
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Saif
Ali
Khan
as
their
team
Tiigers
of
Kolkata
has
won
the
first
edition
of
ISPL
T10
on
Friday
(March
15).
Chasing
a
moderate
target
of
59
runs,
team
Kolkata
clinched
the
trophy
in
style.
ISPL
2024
WINNER
TEAM
Majhi
Mumbai
could
only
score
58
runs
at
the
loss
of
nine
wickets
despite
a
star-studded
line-up
of
cricketers.
Tiigers
of
Kolkata
showed
no
mercy
on
the
field
and
completed
the
target
without
any
hiccups.
They
won
by
ten
wickets,
showcasing
why
they
deserved
to
be
the
winners.
Netizens
congratulated
the
winning
team
in
style
by
sharing
glimpses
from
the
match.
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
ISPL
also
released
a
picture
to
extend
their
wishes
to
Tiigers
of
Kolkata.
The
caption
for
the
post
read,
"🏆🎉
Victorious
in
every
battle,
@tiigersofkolkata
emerges
as
the
undisputed
champions
of
ISPL
Season
1!
🏏💥
Congratulations
on
an
incredible
journey
filled
with
grit,
teamwork,
and
unmatched
skill!"
ISPL
2024
WINNER
PRIZE
MONEY:
HOW
MUCH
TIIGERS
OF
KOLKATA
WON
IN
ISPL
T10?
Is
there
prize
money
associated
with
Indian
Street
Premiere
League
2024?
According
to
the
website,
Yes,
The
Winning
Team
Receives
A
Prize
Of
1
Crore,
While
The
Runner-Up
Is
Awarded
50
Lakhs."
ISPL
2024
winning
team
Tiigers
of
Kolkata
will
take
home
a
cash
prize
of
Rs
1
crore
after
securing
victory
in
the
ISPL
final.
Wondering
how
much
the
ISPL
2024
runner-up
team
will
earn?
Majhi
Mumbai
have
earned
Rs
50
lakh
after
losing
the
finale
match
to
team
Kolkata.