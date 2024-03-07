ISPL T10 LIVE Score: Suriya's Chennai Singhams Vs Kareena-Saif's Tiigers Of Kolkata In Thane

ISPL
2024
live
score:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Saif
Ali
Khan's
Tiigers
of
Kolkata
have
locked
horns
with
Suriya's
Chennai
Singhams
in
the
second
match
of
Indian
Street
Premiere
League
2024.
On
Thursday
(March
7),
the
two
teams
competed
against
each
other,
showcasing
their
strength
and
power
in
the
field.
Check
out
the
live
updates
from
Chennai
Singhams
vs
Tigers
of
Kolkata
ISPL
2024
match
right
here!
KAREENA
KAPOOR
VIDEO
FROM
ISPL
T10
GOES
VIRAL
Bebo
being
Bebo
hogged
all
the
limelight
as
she
turned
cheerleader
for
her
team
and
attended
the
opening
ceremony
in
Mumbai.
A
video
featuring
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Saif
Ali
Khan
and
Amitabh
Bachchan
went
viral
on
the
internet.
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
Indian
Street
Premiere
League
shared
the
clip
along
with
the
caption,
"Loving
the
Bebo
effect
at
the
grand
opening
ceremony
of
ISPL
Season-1."
Ahead
of
the
second
match
of
ISPL
T10,
Amitabh
shared
a
post
to
reveal
that
he
named
his
team
Majhi
Mumbai
in
ISPL.
He
also
produced
the
team
anthem
of
Majhi
Mumbai.
"The
Majhi
Mumbai
ISPL
,
our
Cricket
Team
..
giving
the
street
players
an
opportunity
to
show
their
talent
and
one
day
play
for
the
nation
..
a
most
caring
valuable
initiative.
And
yours
truly
gave
the
name
team
Majhi
Mumbai
and
also
produced
the
Anthem
(sic)," Senior
Bachchan
tweeted.
