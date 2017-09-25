 »   »   » Bebo LOVED Him Once! Did Kareena Kapoor IGNORE Ex-Lover Hrithik Roshan For HURTING Her In The Past?

Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan came close during the shooting of Yaadein and Mein Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. But this attraction soon faded as Hrithik was already committed to Sussanne and decided to end his fling with Bebo.

The two never worked together after that. But what happened when Kareena Kapoor met Hrithik Roshan at a recent party organised by the Ambanis?

People Expected Them To Avoid Each Other As per Pinkvilla, ''When Hrithik and Kareena met at Nita and Isha Ambani's party, people were expecting them to ignore each other and exchange cold vibes.'' The Pictures Showed Them In The Same Frame But... ''There are photos circulating on social media of both in the same frame but not talking to each other.'' The Opposite Happened.. "Hrithik and Kareena exchanged pleasantries when they met at the Ambani party hosted by Nita and her daughter Isha.'' Hrithik & Kareena Discussed Their Children ''They chatted briefly for some time, spoke about their children and were very warm in their brief exchange.'' They Have Moved On From Their Affair ''It's not often that people are so cordial with each other when they meet, but people need to understand that Hrithik and Kareena have long since moved on from their affair which happened when they were very young and starting out in their careers.'' A Lot Has Changed.. ''Since then Kareena has got married to Saif and has adorable baby Taimur Ali Khan while Hrithik married Sussanne Khan and they have two good-looking boys Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan as children.'' Both Are Happy & Content ''They have moved on with their lives and both are happy and content in their own ways so why would they not talk when they bump into each other?'' Hrithik Is Also Cordial With Kareena's Hubby Saif ''Hrithik is also in good terms with Saif as both have acted together in Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum." Flashback: When Media Talked About Hrithik & Kareena's Wedding ''Kareena and Hrithik grew close together during the shooting of Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon leading to speculation in the media that they would get married.'' But Hrithik Married Sussanne Instead ''But Hrithik got married to Sussanne Khan and Kareena started dating Shahid Kapoor.''

Well, relationships in Bollywood change in the blink of an eye!

Also Read: SHOCKING! When Salman Khan HEARD Jacqueline Fernandez & Sonakshi Sinha Fighting During Dabangg Tour