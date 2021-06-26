Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Shooting Schedule Proves That The Actor Still Has Multiple Projects In His Kitty

The last few months have been tough for Kartik Aaryan as well as his die-hard fans. The actor was in the headlines when he was ousted from Dharma Productions' Dostana 2. Soon, it was reported that Kartik has also walked out from Freddie bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Many assumed that Kartik's career might be in danger as his fame took a toss because of the constant negative rumours around him.

However, the latest update on Kartik's work schedule proves that the actor still has multiple projects in his kitty, and he should be anything but affected by the negative rumours around his professional life.

"Though everything can go for a toss due to the third wave of pandemic, the actor has chalked out a plan to wrap up as many as four films in a span of next eight months. He resumes the final leg of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in July with Kiara Advani. Right after that, he jumps into the Rohit Dhawan directed Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo adaptation, which has been apparently titled Shehzada. The film goes on floors in September," revealed a source close to the actor to Pinkvilla.

The source further said Kartik is quite elated to do the musical tale of romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha, directed by National Award Winner, Sameer Vidwans. "It's a small-town love story with strong influence of music, aiming to go on floors by the end of this year," the source added.

Reportedly, the film features Shraddha Kapoor opposite Kartik in the film.

The source went on to add, "It's after these 3 projects that he moves on to Hansal Mehta's directorial, wherein he plays the role of an Air Force Pilot. Hansal is expected to complete a film before moving on to this real-life story wherein Kartik plays the role of an IAF officer. It's set against the backdrop of a rescue mission."