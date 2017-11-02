 »   »   » Here's What Aamir Khan Gifted Shahrukh Khan On His Birthday!

Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan are good friends and have supported each other through thick and thin. SRK is celebrating his 52nd birthday and Aamir has gifted something special! Yes, if you're wondering what that is, then wonder no more as Aamir has not gifted Shahrukh anything!! Instead, he has gifted them all to AbRam.

On the occasion of Shahrukh Khan's birthday, Aamir Khan gifted AbRam lots of toys and the little boy was awake all night playing with them. Want proof? Well, check out Shahrukh Khan's tweet which he replied to Aamir, "@aamir_khan thank u for the toys. AbRam is still awake and playing with them!!!!!"