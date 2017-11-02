 »   »   » Here's What Aamir Khan Gifted Shahrukh Khan On His Birthday!

Here's What Aamir Khan Gifted Shahrukh Khan On His Birthday!

Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan are good friends and have supported each other through thick and thin. SRK is celebrating his 52nd birthday and Aamir has gifted something special! Yes, if you're wondering what that is, then wonder no more as Aamir has not gifted Shahrukh anything!! Instead, he has gifted them all to AbRam.

On the occasion of Shahrukh Khan's birthday, Aamir Khan gifted AbRam lots of toys and the little boy was awake all night playing with them. Want proof? Well, check out Shahrukh Khan's tweet which he replied to Aamir, "@aamir_khan thank u for the toys. AbRam is still awake and playing with them!!!!!"

Aamir's Birthday Wishes To SRK

Aamir's Birthday Wishes To SRK

"Dear Shah, wishing you many happy returns of the day. May you always have good health, and may you continue to rule our hearts for all time to come. Have a great day and a wonderful year! Love, A."

Good Friends

Good Friends

Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan are pretty good friends from a long time.

Friend In Deed

Friend In Deed

They have stuck together through thick and thin.

Friendship First

Friendship First

Though there was a few rifts between the two, they've come out of it successfully.

No Films

No Films

Sadly, Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan have not starred in a film together.

Being Hopeful

Being Hopeful

We hope to see SRK and Aamir on the silver screen together.

Delightful Watch

Delightful Watch

It'll surely be a delight to watch them on screen.

Thugs Of Hindostan

Thugs Of Hindostan

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan.

Upcoming Movies

Upcoming Movies

SRK is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai's upcoming film in which he plays the role of a dwarf.

Story first published: Thursday, November 2, 2017, 17:45 [IST]
