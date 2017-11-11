 »   »   » WE CAN'T TAKE OUR EYES OFF! SRK- Kajol Stole The Show At The Opening Ceremony Of KIFF

The opening ceremony of the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival was a starry do with Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan making their presence felt.

We bring you some of the special moments from the inauguration ceremony which was held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Scroll down to read more...

The Lamp-Lighting Ceremony Amitabh Bachchan was the first one to do the honours. He later passed on the candle to SRK who chose to let industry seniors Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Bhatt light the lamp first. Kissa Dhoti Ka After struggling with Bengali phrases like 'sanskriti o oitijhyo sambriddho e sahar' while reading from a paper, SRK said, "Next time I am going to ask my wonderful friends to give me a dhoti also. And I will speak in ‘full-full' Bengal fluently." A Phenomenon Called SRK One hears that the largely quiet crowd suddenly broke into a loud roar when SRK arrived at the stadium. A Candid Moment SRK who was seated next to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee couldn't help himself from capturing the sketches made by her. The Highlight Seen here in different moods are our favourite on-screen jodi- Shahrukh Khan and Kajol. Somebody please cast them together in a film soon! Two Superstars, One Frame Big B and Kamal Haasan clicked while sharing a light moment. Conversations & More Kajol catches up with Kamal Haasan. Uff...These Two! Kajol's animatedly expressions are indeed priceless!

(Photo Credit)- The Telegraph, Filmibeat