 »   »   » Fawad Khan's Photoshoot Makes The Ladies Wanting For More! View Pictures

Fawad Khan's Photoshoot Makes The Ladies Wanting For More! View Pictures

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Fawad Khan made ladies swoon in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and he's been pulling the heartstrings of women both in India and Pakistan since a few years. His latest photoshoot with his wife Sadaf Khan will leave you wanting for more and the pictures are hotter than hell!

The shoot was for a popular clothing brand and both Fawad and Sadaf look intense. From their looks to killer eyes and his beard, it's surely a shoot with the score of 10/10. View the pictures below!

Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf Khan's latest photoshoot is way hot!

Just Wow!

Just Wow!

The outfits, facial expressions and the chemistry between the two is top class.

Bearded Look

Bearded Look

Fawad Khan's beard is the best thing in the photoshoot, folks!

Heartbreaker

Heartbreaker

He's stealing a lot of women's hearts in both India and Pakistan.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Fawad Khan starred in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which released in 2016.

Starcast

Starcast

ADHM starred Fawad Khan, anbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma and Lisa Haydon.

DJ Fawad

DJ Fawad

Fawad Khan played the role of a DJ and his role was very promising.

Princess Sadaf

Princess Sadaf

Safad Khan looks all dreamy and nothing less than a Princess.

So Beautiful

So Beautiful

She looks like sugar, spice and everything nice.

Handsome Man

Handsome Man

Fawad Khan is really the most handsome man emerging from Pakistan.

Love & Adored

Love & Adored

He is loved and adored by women in both India and Pakistan.

The Best

The Best

This is really one of the best photoshoots, right?

So Classy

So Classy

There's a touch of class, elegance and substance in all the pictures.

Boss Man

Boss Man

Fawad Khan looks like a boss man in this image.

Handsome Dude

Handsome Dude

He is capable of stealing any woman's heart!

Killer Eyes

Killer Eyes

His killer eyes is enough to make women wanting for more!

None Like Him

None Like Him

There's surely none like Fawad Khan, folks!

Comment Please

Comment Please

What are your thoughts on the photoshoot? Leave your comments!

Fawad Khan
Read more about: fawad khan, ae dil hai mushkil
Story first published: Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 16:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers