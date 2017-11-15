 »   »   » Fawad Khan's Photoshoot Makes The Ladies Wanting For More! View Pictures

Fawad Khan made ladies swoon in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and he's been pulling the heartstrings of women both in India and Pakistan since a few years. His latest photoshoot with his wife Sadaf Khan will leave you wanting for more and the pictures are hotter than hell!
The shoot was for a popular clothing brand and both Fawad and Sadaf look intense. From their looks to killer eyes and his beard, it's surely a shoot with the score of 10/10. View the pictures below!
Fawad Khan
Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf Khan's latest photoshoot is way hot!
Just Wow!
The outfits, facial expressions and the chemistry between the two is top class.
Bearded Look
Fawad Khan's beard is the best thing in the photoshoot, folks!
Heartbreaker
He's stealing a lot of women's hearts in both India and Pakistan.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Fawad Khan starred in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which released in 2016.
Starcast
ADHM starred Fawad Khan, anbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma and Lisa Haydon.
DJ Fawad
Fawad Khan played the role of a DJ and his role was very promising.
Princess Sadaf
Safad Khan looks all dreamy and nothing less than a Princess.
So Beautiful
She looks like sugar, spice and everything nice.
Handsome Man
Fawad Khan is really the most handsome man emerging from Pakistan.
Love & Adored
He is loved and adored by women in both India and Pakistan.
The Best
This is really one of the best photoshoots, right?
So Classy
There's a touch of class, elegance and substance in all the pictures.
Boss Man
Fawad Khan looks like a boss man in this image.
Handsome Dude
He is capable of stealing any woman's heart!
Killer Eyes
His killer eyes is enough to make women wanting for more!
None Like Him
There's surely none like Fawad Khan, folks!
Comment Please
Story first published: Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 16:32 [IST]
