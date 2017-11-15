 »   »   » Fawad Khan's Photoshoot Makes The Ladies Wanting For More! View Pictures

Fawad Khan made ladies swoon in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and he's been pulling the heartstrings of women both in India and Pakistan since a few years. His latest photoshoot with his wife Sadaf Khan will leave you wanting for more and the pictures are hotter than hell!

The shoot was for a popular clothing brand and both Fawad and Sadaf look intense. From their looks to killer eyes and his beard, it's surely a shoot with the score of 10/10. View the pictures below!