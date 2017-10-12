 »   »   » Never Ending Topic! Karan Johar Talks About Nepotism Again; Says You Are Welcome If You Accept It!

Kangana Ranaut started the nepotism debate on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan and it's still going on.

Karan Johar recently attended Neha Dhupia's chat show and once again he was asked to comment on the controversial topic.

This Topic Is Over Abused "I really have nothing to say. I really don't want to say anything on this topic because it's over said, overdone, over abused as a term.'' There Are More Issues To Focus On ''I think there are so many more important aspects of life and issues to really address and really do we have to keep focussing on the same thing again and again?'' It Does Exist ''I understand the philosophy and of course, it exists.'' It's Going To Happen ''Who is saying it doesn't? It exists in several professions as it does in ours. It's an age-old phenomenon that is not going anywhere. And it's going to happen.'' If You Accept It, Welcome To The Club ''If you have a problem with it, apologies, if you accept it, welcome to the club. It's as simple as that."

