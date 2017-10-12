 »   »   » COLD WAR Continues! Ajay Devgn & Karan Johar Not Ready To Move On & Bury The Hatchet?

We all know that Karan Johar's film Ittefaq's trailer will be attached to Ajay Devgn's film Golmaal Again. After this many believed that the two have patched up.

But according to Deccan Chronicle, this news is false and they both are in no mood to bury the hatchet.

This Is Purely A Business Dealing A source close to the Devgn camp says, "It happens with many films. This is not about sentiments, but about business dealings only." The Clash Ruined Everything

Ajay's rift with Karan started during the controversy spearheaded by Kamaal Rashid Khan over promoting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil positively instead of Shivaay, since the films were clashing at the box office last year. It Strained Kajol & Karan's Friendship This also strained Kajol and Karan's friendship, but only recently, they patched up on social media. However, the patch-up has not extended to Devgn as yet. Karan Wrote About This Fight In His Autobiography Too In his autobiography, Karan had said that his nearly 25-year-long friendship with Kajol ended prior to the release of his and Ajay's films - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay. Something Disturbed Me "I don't have a relationship with Kajol anymore. We've had a fallout. Something happened that disturbed me deeply which I will not talk about because it's something that I like to protect and I feel it would not be fair to her or to me. We Don't Talk At All ''After two and a half decades, Kajol and I don't talk at all. We just acknowledge each other, say ‘hello' and walk past.'' Coming Back To Karan & Kajol's Patch Up; Here's How Ajay Reacted "I have never ever spoken about personal topics and issues. So this is something very personal I really wouldn't like to talk about it.'' No Personal Question ''I've maintained this, in general, that I do not speak about personal life."

