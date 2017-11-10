 »   »   » AHEM AHEM! Katrina Kaif LIKES This Bewitching Picture Of Salman Khan's EX Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one rare beauty and recently, Katrina Kaif liked her picture on Instagram. It all happened when Aishwarya's make-up artist, shared an unseen picture of the actress on Instagram to wish her luck for the shoot of Fanney Khan.

Aishwarya Rai & Katrina share same past i.e., they both have dated the Salman Khan and both of the relationships ended up on a bitter note.

Katrina Likes This Picture We're talking about none other than this picture. The picture was posted by Bianca Hartkopf and it was liked by Katrina Kaif. Recently, Katrina Had Called Aishwarya Rai ‘Fox’ During Jagga Jasoos promotion, when Ranbir played an activity with Katrina where she had to associate a celebrity to a particular animal, she referred to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a Fox. Why Had Katrina Said That? While, we all were left wondering what made Katrina say that, a source close to the actress revealed to an entertainment portal, "Fox is meant to be sensual and beautiful and Katrina meant it as a compliment for Aishwarya." When Katrina Praised Aishwarya Rai But there was also a time, when Katrina had openly talked about Aishwarya Rai and had said, "I think Aishwarya is extremely talented. I like the way she conducts herself. I enjoy her movies and I think she is an icon of Indian cinema. I think Aishwarya is cool.'' When Kat Rated Aishwarya As The Most Beautiful Woman "I do not think that I am a great beauty. I rate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the most beautiful woman in India"

As far as their work fronts are concerned, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan, while Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai.

