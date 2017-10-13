 »   »   » TOO FUNNY! Saif Ali Khan Thinks Taimur Looks Like A Chinese Or Mongol Version Of Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is as famous as his celebrity parents. Every time the little munchkin steps out, the paparazzi never fails to go click-click.
His adorable pictures go viral and the internet has already declared him a social media sensation. While we are still confused about who Taimur looks like, Saif had a rather hilarious reply. Read on to know more...
'He Looks Like A Chinese Version Of Kareena'
Saif told a leading entertainment portal, "Somedays he looks like her, somedays he looks like me. He looks like a Chinese version of her. Let's say Mongol. ‘'
Kareena Knows The Secret Behind Taimur's Gorgeous Looks
In a FB live chat, Bebo had revealed, "I say it with a lot of pride that he (Taimur) is the most gorgeous child, not because he is mine, but because he is very good looking. Yes, he has the Pathan genes, but it's also because I ate a lot of ghee." Are you listening, Saif?
She Finds Him The Most Gorgeous Man
When Kareena was asked about one thing she would like her baby to inherit from Saif, she had said, "My son is the most gorgeous man on this side of the equator, in India technically. You will see soon (laughs)."
But Saif Is Worried About Taimur For This Reason
In an earlier interview, Saif had said, "I'm worried about him in the sense that he has already become a star, and that people love him so much. There's going to be pressure on him. Bad luck he'll have to figure out himself."
Guess Who Clicks Taimur's 'Leaked' Photos That Go Viral On The Internet!
It's his uncle Kunal Kemmu! He had earlier spilled the beans about this while talking to a leading daily. The 'Golmaal Again' actor had said, "You know, it's funny, all the pictures of Taimur that are doing the rounds were clicked by me."