 »   »   » TOO FUNNY! Saif Ali Khan Thinks Taimur Looks Like A Chinese Or Mongol Version Of Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is as famous as his celebrity parents. Every time the little munchkin steps out, the paparazzi never fails to go click-click.

His adorable pictures go viral and the internet has already declared him a social media sensation. While we are still confused about who Taimur looks like, Saif had a rather hilarious reply. Read on to know more...