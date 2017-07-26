 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan & Kajol All Set To Recreate Magic On The Silver Screen? Read Kajol's Statement!

Subscribe to Filmibeat
There's no doubt that Shahrukh Khan and Kajol are Bollywood's most loved on screen couple and they've weaved magic on the silver screen with movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and not to forget their latest film Dilwale.
When asked if she'll be paired alongside Shahrukh Khan soon for a movie, Kajol gave a rather heart breaking statement. "Shah Rukh and I come together once in six-seven years. That's what we've been doing for 25 years so there's another three-four years to go for our next film." Damn! It's pretty hard to wait so long. Isn't it?
Story first published: Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 17:47 [IST]
