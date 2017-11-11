 »   »   » Want To Know What's On Shahrukh Khan's Phone Gallery? Read Details!

Want To Know What's On Shahrukh Khan's Phone Gallery? Read Details!

Posted By:
Shahrukh Khan's mobile phone reveals a lot of mysteries and thankfully, he accidentally ended up sharing his phone gallery pictures while posting a screenshot of himself on Twitter and we got a glimpse of the other pictures at the bottom and it's filled with AbRam's pictures.

Yes, SRK's mobile gallery has tons of pictures of AbRam and that shows how much he really loves his son.

Shahrukh Khan's phone gallery is filled with pictures of AbRam.

It looks like SRK clicks and relives pictures of AbRam every single day.

We all know how much SRK loves AbRam and vice versa.

SRK revealed that he feels like a kid when he's around AbRam.

Little AbRam loves his daddy the most and is with him all the time.

AbRam is already a little star across the country.

The little boy is so cute and people love absolutely him.

He's always in a playful and cheerful mood.

It looks like AbRam is already learning his daddy's moves.

For AbRam, his father is the world to him!

Shahrukh Khan
Read more about: shahrukh khan
Story first published: Saturday, November 11, 2017, 15:48 [IST]
