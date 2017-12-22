 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai Movie Review: Live Audience Response

Tiger Zinda Hai Public Review: Salman Khan | Katrina Kaif | Sajjad Delfrooz | Angad Bedi | FilmiBeat

Tiger is back! Salman Khan's fans were desperately waiting for this day as Tiger Zinda Hai has hit the screens today (22nd December). This action thriller movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the second in the franchise of 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger, which was the highest opener of that year. Not just that, it was also the highest grossing film. Expectations are equally high from this one. So is Tiger Zinda Hai worth all the hype? Well, let's find out what the audiences are saying after watching the first day first show of the movie.

Themalmheiri Just watched #TigerZindaHai what a brilliant film. Congratulations @BeingSalmanKhan @yrf on this blockbuster movie filmed in #AbuDhabi ✨

Ali Bu‏ @alibutt_real Best action movie ever made in bollywood...Salman khan Roars like a real tiger..... #tigerzindahai

Alex Gee‏ @Alexgee00 #tigerzindahai .. another great movie of bhai.. frame by frame.. this movie keeps u connected .. ..

SM Arsii‏ @Sm_arsii Just out from cinema in Dubai My review:

The most thrilling action film ever made in India, Ali Abbas zafar is great,he never let you expect what will happen in the next scene , Salman Khan acting is brilliant, and the moves of Katrina is eye catching 1/2

#TigerZindaHai

Jaey Gajera‏ @JaeyGajeraIndia Saw #TigerZindaHai Its Massive! Brilliant Action / Filming @aliabbaszafar @BeingSalmanKhan @yrf Brings Action Filming to Next Level. @TigerZindaHai #KatrinaKaif #SalmanKhan #YashRajFilms 4.5 Stars

sajjad hussain‏ @ssajjadh Content Content rone waloon, lo abb content ka baap #TigerZindaHai

Êllə‏ @tweet2el #TigerZindaHai Intermission *whistles*

Nishu‏ @Nisnord In one Scene of #TigerZindaHai audience will literally jump from their seats with " AWE" don't want to disclose it let it be a surprise , each and every frame which have Salman giving Goosebumps to audience, Salman Khan is presented like a Dynamite on each scene



TIGER‏ @azmatansari59 OMG what a great action movie TIGER ROAR IN IN DUBAI NEVER EVER SEEN BEFORE LIKE THIS MOVIE #TIGERZINDAHAI

TIGER IS BACK ❤ 🌸‏ @SultanKiAngel What a film man! First a big applause to @aliabbaszafar for making a film like this one! Emotions, full on action and an important message for all of us..this is what TZH is about! Absolutely looooved the film! No dull moment at all! #TigerZindaHai

KesavKanishK - #AR‏ @kesavkanishk #TigerZindaHai excellent WoM ! Positives EVerywhere😎🙏👌 All Time Record in Advances in India - 25.5Cr #SalmanKhan #Stardom 🔥🙏 Now no one can stop beating #Baahubali2 Hindi version record !🙏

Masood‏ @mmkhan999 Just watched #TigerZindaHai ... amazing movie.. @BeingSalmanKhan rocks!!

Ekta‏ @dollz87 Intermission: #TigerZindaHai is excellent so far. The action and VFX are matching up to Hollywood standards.

On A Related Note... Apart from superstar Salman Khan, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Sajjad Delfrooz, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra and Nawab Shah.



Tiger Zinda Hai is based on the 2014 abduction case of the Indian nurses by ISIL.



