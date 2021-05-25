Salman Khan As Tiger To Have A Grand Entry In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathan Through Helicopter Stunt

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan is inevitably one of the most awaited movies in Bollywood right now. However, the reason behind the even more craze behind the same is that the climax of the movie will see a brief cameo by Salman Khan as Tiger. Salman's Tiger will be joining hands with Shah Rukh's Pathan to fight the baddies that will surely make for a blockbuster moment. Now the latest development surrounding the movie suggests that Salman will be making his entry in the movie with a lavish helicopter stunt.

According to a news report in Bollywood Hungama, filmmaker Siddharth Anand who will be helming the project and producer Aditya Chopra who will be producing the same have designed this grand and adrenaline rushing entry for the Dabangg actor for Pathan. Salman will be entering the scene by dangling through a helicopter to rescue Shah Rukh's Pathan who will be imprisoned by the Russian mafia in that particular sequence. Not only this but the background score for Tiger will also be playing once Salman enters the scene.

The actor's entry sequence will be lasting for 20 minutes and will be nothing less than a visual delight for the audience. Apart from this, one of the major scenes of the movie will be filmed at Dubai's Burj Khalifa that will also make Pathan one of the first Bollywood movies to be shot at the iconic structure. However, nothing can be more exciting to see the two megastars coming together for an extravagant action sequence to bring out some kicks and punches.

Talking about the movie, it will also be starring Deepika Padukone as the main female protagonist. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress will also be seen in a unique avatar in the film. This will mark the reunion of Deepika with Shah Rukh Khan after their 2014 movie Happy New Year. John Abraham will be essaying the role of the main antagonist in the same. The movie is slated to release in the year 2022.

Salman Khan had also made an appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's 2018 movie Zero. The actor was seen shaking a leg with Shah Rukh in the song 'Issaqbaazi.' While Shah Rukh had made a cameo appearance as a magician in Salman's 2017 movie Tubelight.