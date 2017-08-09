 »   »   » When Chak De India’s POOR OPENING At Box Office Left Shahrukh Khan All UPSET & He Left For London!

Later, Chak De! India’s Poor Opening Left Him All Upset

He was so nervous about the film's future that he left for London. "It was a lovely film and I did not want to hear all that (negativity)."



Shimit says the team approached the story with idealism. "We felt it was a special film and something that would be made on its own. We believed in the idealism of what we were doing. We had this amazing sense that we were going to make the best film that we could. There was no calculation involved."









