 »   »   »  Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary In This Gorgeous Location

Picture Perfect!

Anushka and Virat spent their anniversary evening on December 11th by this gorgeous water front location. A lovely picnic set up right by the lake, it is complete with a blanket laid on the grass, comfy cushions, candle lanterns, flowers and a little tent, all in a sweet pink and white theme. There are rose petals strewn all along the way to the picnic spot. The lake in the background had dolphins apparently!

The organizer of this lovely picnic shared this picture where Virushka rang in their anniversary, captioning it, "A special first wedding anniversary picnic we had the honour of creating last night. A beautiful evening even the dolphins came out for."

Fairytale Wedding..

Virat, just a few days back, treated fans to never before seen pictures from their wedding in Lake Como last year. Meanwhile, Anushka shared a video clip of their wedding. The visuals are so dreamy.

Lovebirds

Captioning the pictures with a heartfelt message, Virat wrote, "Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever ❤ @AnushkaSharma."



Anushka too shared the sentiment and tweeted ""It's heaven, when you don't sense time passing by ... It's heaven, when you marry a good 'man.'"

Happy Anniversay Virushka!

Virat and Anushka's journey together has been nothing short of a fairytale. All those special moments - when Virat blew a kiss to Anushka after scoring a half-century which left her blushing; when Virat fiercely stood up for Anushka against those who blamed her for Virat's poor performance during World Cup; when the two got married in the most hush-hush ceremony which had everyone waking up to pictures of their perfect wedding the next morning - have melted our hearts. We truly wish this blessed couple a Happy First Wedding Anniversary!