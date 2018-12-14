 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy To Have World Premiere At Berlin International Film Festival

Ranveer In Gully Boy

There's no doubt that Ranveer Singh is one of Bollywood's best actors. Having seen him in intense roles like Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat and Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer will be seen in another intense but more contemporary role. He will play the lead in Gully Boy, portraying the life of Indian rapper Divine. This newlywed is busy promoting his upcoming movie Simmba which will release on the 28th of December.

What An Honour!

Elated about the film's premiere at the BIFF, Ranveer tweeted saying, ‘Delighted!!!...#GullyBoy has been selected by the Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening!!! Ow Oww!!!'. Gully Boy will be screened as part of Berlinale Special, and is among three productions which have been invited to showcase in this segment. This segment is dedicated to showcase current works of contemporary filmmakers; Zoya definitely deserves this honour!

Alia Is Delighted!

Celebrating the invitation, Alia Bhatt also tweeted. She said, ‘Woo Hoo, so, soo exciting! Gully Boy has been selected by the Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening. Cannot wait.' Alia was last seen playing the role of Sehmat Syed in the spy thriller Raazi. She was lauded for performance and received much critical acclaim.

Farhan Akhtar Tweets And Shares News

Gully Boy is set to release on 14th February, 2019. It is produced by Excel Entertainment which is co-owned by Farhan Akhtar. Farhan also took to twitter to share the news. He tweeted, "Happy to share that Gully Boy has been selected by the Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening."