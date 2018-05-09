 »   »   » DATING OR NOT? Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Set Tongues Wagging At Sonam Kapoor's Reception!

Last night, Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception turned out to be a star-studded affair with many bigwigs from the film industry attending the do to share the joy with newly weds Sonam and Anand Ahuja. It was a big day for the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress who got married in the morning and then let her hair down with her closed ones later in the evening.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Party: Ranbir-Katrina, Salman-Aishwarya & Other B-Town Exes Under A Roof!

The starry bash was attended by Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and several others. However amidst the bevy of guests, it was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt 'arriving together' that caught everyone's attention and left everyone curious to know if the duo are indeed a couple.

Lately, there is a strong buzz about a romance brewing between the 'Brahmastra' actors. To add to it, Alia in one of her recent interviews refused to confirm or deny these reports. Post Ranbir-Alia's joint appearance last, the Twitterati wants to know if the couple is dating or not. Scroll down to read some of their reactions-

Major Burns For Katrina Kaif? @Bolly_drama wrote, "Btw I do think Ranbir Kapoor looks good with Alia Bhatt, they should date. I know right now its all for upcoming movie promotion but they should date." Hands Down, Ranbir- Alia Look Lovely Together @adhuriikahani tweeted, "Can v just stop making conclusions on der personal lives n appreciate ds aesthetically stunning picture #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #SonamAnandReception Does Anybody Has An Answer To This? Another user @itsAimmy wrote, "So this arriving together makes Ranbir and Alia a thing? Idk bollywood's ways. Tell me kindly." Somebody Just Stole Away Our Words @ismee_saraah wrote, "They look so good together!!! Ranbir- Alia Woot-Woot @SanyaGoel_ tweeted, "Now this is what you call goals! #Ranbir #Alia #SonamAnandReception We Have Got A Sherlocks Holmes Here! "I'm pretty sure they are not dating. 1.) If they were they would be trying to hide it and not making so "obvious". 2.) I don't think Ranbir is that fond of Alia," opinined a tweet user @theClaiire.

Meanwhile, what do you folks think about this? Are these 'dating' reports merely rumours or is actually something brewing between Ranbir and Alia? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Reception: A Huge Cake, Aishwarya's 'Buntsangha' & SRK-Salman's Dance!