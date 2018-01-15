 »   »   » Dia Mirza On Dutt Biopic: People Who Went On The Sets Thought Ranbir Kapoor Was Sanju Sir

Dia Mirza who has been missing on the big screen for a long time, is making a comeback with Rajkumar Hirani's Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor as the main lead.

The actress will be seen essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata in this biopic. Recently in an interview with Rediff, Dia spoke about her role, Ranbir's transformation into Dutt and much more. Scroll down to read...



Dia On How She Stepped Into Maanayata's Shoes "It was totally my director's homework and I followed his direction. I have played the part prescribed to me. It is shaping up exactly the way Raj Kumar Hirani's films shape up."

She Is Impressed With Ranbir Kapoor's Dedication "Ranbir (Kapoor, who plays Sanjay Dutt) is possibly one of the most inspiring and motivating individuals I have ever worked withHe effortlessly bring nuance to his character.

Ranbir doesn't talk too much about it. He just does it and you see the magic unfolding.Also, he has an amazing temperament. He would be the first to reach the location because he would need five, six hours to do prosthetic make-up to play the older part. Despite the heat and the long hours, he would come on set before time."



Hats Off To Ranbir! She further added, "Women have always been challenged physically on the sets.We have been thrown into freezing environments with barely anything to cover us or into extreme heat, caked in make-up, and heavy clothes and jewellery. And we're supposed to dance and look beautiful.

After I saw Ranbir during this film, I am never going to complain about anything again! If this guy can be so accommodating, calm, collective and happy, then nobody has any business of getting hassled and irritated even if they are physically uncomfortable."



People Mistook Ranbir For Sanjay Dutt Dia revealed, "The physical transformation was unbelievable. People who went on the sets thought Ranbir was Sanju sir. Ranbir made Sanju sir his own. He has brought his own integrity, honesty and sincerity into the part."

Dia On Why She Is Choosy About Picking Up Scripts "I have never wanted to stay away from movies, but I think it is a combination of a few things. Firstly, in the last six years, I have been running a production company. I have made two films and that takes a lot of my time. Also, I think I am privileged to be in a place where I can say no.

My choices are not driven by fear or a need to do something that I don't believe in. My absence will be taken care of now when people will see me in the Dutt biopic."



She Is Very Excited About The Biopic Earlier the actress was quoted as saying, "I'm very, very excited about the Dutt biopic and my work in it. I don't want to put too much pressure on myself by thinking about the fact that it might take my career as an actor in a new direction."



While talking to Filmfare Ranbir had revealed, "The biopic that Rajkumar Hirani is making will teach you something. It will talk about human flaws, the emotional father-son story (between Sanjay and the late Sunil Dutt), his relationship with his best friend, with the women in his life. It's emotional, it's funny, it's sad, it's bittersweet. The youth have a lot to learn from his mistakes



Dutt has a stellar ensemble cast comprising of Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza and Paresh Rawal. It is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 29th June.

