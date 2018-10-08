English
 Dilip Kumar Admitted In Hospital For Recurrent Pneumonia

Dilip Kumar Admitted In Hospital For Recurrent Pneumonia

By
    Yesterday on Sunday, veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital for recurrent pneumonia. Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui share the news on the actor's official Twitter handle. 

    The tweet read, "Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying...will keep you updated on twitter. --FF (@faisalMouthshut)."

    Last month, the legendary actor was admitted to Lilavati hospital for chest then. Back then, the tweet read, Saab has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He's recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. -FF"

    Dilip Kumar hasn't been keep well for a long time.Last year, the actor was hospitalized after he suffered dehydration. Before he was admitted in the hospital in December 2016, after developing a fever and swelling in his limbs.

    Speaking about films, Kumar was last seen in Qilla in 1998.

