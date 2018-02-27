 »   »   » [Latest Update] Dubai Police Hand Over Letters For The Release Of Sridevi's Mortal Remains!

The latest tweet from the Consulate General of India in Dubai, states that the Dubai police have handed over the required letters for the release of Sridevi's mortal remains and the body will be sent to the Indian Mission for embalming. Khaleej Times also reported that Sridevi's family have arrived at morgue to claim her body.
Embalming is required when a body is transported by a plane or train from one country to another or from one state to the other. Embalming usually takes place when a body is kept for a longer time between death occurred and the cremation/burial time. Embalming is likely to protect the public from communicable disease through the mortal remains, which is an extremely rare situation.
Sridevi's Mortal Remains Released
The Consulate General of India in Dubai confirmed that the Dubai police have handed over the letters for the release of Sridevi's mortal remains.
Embalming Process
The mortal remains of Sridevi is now being sent to embalming and the process might take 3 to 4 hours.
Family Members
It is reported that Sridevi's family members have arrived at morgue to claim her body.
Indian Mission
The Indian Mission is also with the family members of Sridevi at the morgue.
Communicable Disease
Embalming helps to protect the public from communicable disease which spreads through the mortal remains.
Rare Situation
Also, communicable disease spreading to the public is is a extremely rare situation.
It's A Must
Embalming is required when the mortal remains is transported by a plane or train from one country to another.
Mortal Remains
It is expected that right after the Embalming is completed, Sridevi's mortal remains will be flown to India.
Three Full Days
The entire legal process took three full days and finally the Dubai police have handed over the letters for the release of Sridevi's mortal remains.
In Mourning
Bollywood celebrities are currently mourning the death of Sridevi at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.