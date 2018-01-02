 »   »   » Is Marriage On The Cards For Varun Dhawan In 2018? Here's What The Actor Has To Say!

A few days back, there were various speculations doing the rounds about Varun Dhawan planning to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in mid- 2018.
While those rumors might have broken the hearts of many of his female fans, this piece of news might be a sigh of relief for them! In his latest interview with Bombay Times, Varun has reacted to marriage reports and also made some other interesting revelations. Scroll down to read more...
Varun On His Marriage Plans
"The next step is something every individual wants to take at some point, but right now, it's not on the agenda."
He Wants To Enjoy Bachelorhood
"I have just moved into my new house, and I want to enjoy this part of life for a couple of years before I think of the next step. It took me a while to get here, it's a big achievement. It's also important to enjoy moments."
He Says He Is In The Sufi Zone Right Now
Varun told the daily, "I had this big change happen to me while shooting for 'October' in Manali earlier last year. I was surrounded by nature and there weren't too many people around, so I would often find myself just staring at the sky and relaxing. I'm not the kind of person who loves nature, but I was so overtaken by the beauty of the moment that I realized that we don't take time to sit and think about what we want to do; we just end up being robots. Right now, I'm in this Sufi zone, if I may say so. The next 12 months will reflect the mood and the zone I am in. "
But Will His Wedding Will Be A Low-Key Affair Like Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's?
To this he replied, "Honestly, I would love to do that, but I don't know how my parents would react to it. Being Punjabis, they would want to do it the traditional way."
Biwi No 1 Remake Is Just A Rumour
When told that there were speculations about him teaming up with his father for a remake of Biwi No 1, Varun said, "It sounds good, but it's just a rumour. It is too early to say whether we will team up soon and what we could work on next. He is not an 18-year-old; for his health and in general, I want him to take it easy. 'Biwi No. 1' might seem exciting and people have been asking us about it, but honestly, there is no truth to it at the moment. Right now, I'm busy with October and another new film."
2018 Is The Year To Grow On!
"It's going to be a testing time. For me, 2017 was a great year, box-office wise, but in the world around, there were disturbing events. Donald Trump's election didn't go down well with people, there were conflicts in the Middle East... after all, a war in any country affects the mood of the people across the world. I hope and pray 2018 will be a good year for all of us. Personally, bahut masti kar li, ab 2018 is the year to grow up. Who knows, I might become a kid again in 2019. Let's see!", concluded Varun.