English
 »   »   »  Isha Ambani's Engagement At Lake Como: These Inside Pics & Videos Are Not To Be Missed!

Isha Ambani's Engagement At Lake Como: These Inside Pics & Videos Are Not To Be Missed!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha got engaged to Anand Piramal at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The power couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony. Of course, it was a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebrities like  Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Priyanka Chopra, Anand Ahuja, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor making their presence felt and adding glitz and glamour.

    We bring you some inside pictures and videos from Isha-Akash's engagement that you just shouldn't miss-

    The Newly-Engaged Couple

    While Isha looked drop-dead gorgeous in a biege dress, Anand was the quintessential Indian groom in traditional attire.

    The Trio

    Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and his wife Karan Rao are deeply engaged in a conversation. Do we hear a film announcement happening soon?

    The Beautiful Juhi Chawla

    The stunning actress is all smiles for the camera in this picture.

    Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

    Earlier, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress had shared this stunning black and white click featuring her with her hubby, Anand Ahuja.

    Can't get enough of all these pics? We have some more in store for you-

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Nita Ambani (@nitaambani5) on Sep 23, 2018 at 1:08am PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Nita Ambani (@nitaambani5) on Sep 23, 2018 at 1:01am PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by India and bollywood (@film2629) on Sep 23, 2018 at 1:39am PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by India and bollywood (@film2629) on Sep 23, 2018 at 1:40am PDT

    Isha Ambani's close friend, actress Kiara Advani who couldn't make it to the engagement shared this adorable post to send best wishes to her bestie-

    View this post on Instagram

    There are some special people who are a part of your life and you grow up with. My oldest friend, still as caring, as humble and as amazing as you were when we first met! My to be bridey, Ishu never ever let the child in you grow up❤️ forever your Aliu 👯‍♂️ Congratulations @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal 💍🎉Comofomo🙃

    A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Sep 22, 2018 at 9:49pm PDT

    Reportedly, Isha and Akash will tie the knot in the month of December.

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue