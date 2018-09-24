 »   »   »  Isha Ambani's Engagement At Lake Como: These Inside Pics & Videos Are Not To Be Missed!

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha got engaged to Anand Piramal at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The power couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony. Of course, it was a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Priyanka Chopra, Anand Ahuja, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor making their presence felt and adding glitz and glamour.

The Newly-Engaged Couple While Isha looked drop-dead gorgeous in a biege dress, Anand was the quintessential Indian groom in traditional attire. The Trio Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and his wife Karan Rao are deeply engaged in a conversation. Do we hear a film announcement happening soon? The Beautiful Juhi Chawla The stunning actress is all smiles for the camera in this picture. Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Earlier, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress had shared this stunning black and white click featuring her with her hubby, Anand Ahuja.

Isha Ambani's close friend, actress Kiara Advani who couldn't make it to the engagement shared this adorable post to send best wishes to her bestie-

Reportedly, Isha and Akash will tie the knot in the month of December.