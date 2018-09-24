 »   »   »  Isha Ambani's Engagement At Lake Como: These Inside Pics & Videos Are Not To Be Missed!

Related Articles
Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha got engaged to Anand Piramal at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The power couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony. Of course, it was a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Priyanka Chopra, Anand Ahuja, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor making their presence felt and adding glitz and glamour.
We bring you some inside pictures and videos from Isha-Akash's engagement that you just shouldn't miss-
The Newly-Engaged Couple
While Isha looked drop-dead gorgeous in a biege dress, Anand was the quintessential Indian groom in traditional attire.
The Trio
Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and his wife Karan Rao are deeply engaged in a conversation. Do we hear a film announcement happening soon?
The Beautiful Juhi Chawla
The stunning actress is all smiles for the camera in this picture.
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja
Earlier, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress had shared this stunning black and white click featuring her with her hubby, Anand Ahuja.
Can't get enough of all these pics? We have some more in store for you-
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nita Ambani (@nitaambani5) on Sep 23, 2018 at 1:08am PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nita Ambani (@nitaambani5) on Sep 23, 2018 at 1:01am PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by India and bollywood (@film2629) on Sep 23, 2018 at 1:39am PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by India and bollywood (@film2629) on Sep 23, 2018 at 1:40am PDT
Isha Ambani's close friend, actress Kiara Advani who couldn't make it to the engagement shared this adorable post to send best wishes to her bestie-
View this post on Instagram
There are some special people who are a part of your life and you grow up with. My oldest friend, still as caring, as humble and as amazing as you were when we first met! My to be bridey, Ishu never ever let the child in you grow up❤️ forever your Aliu 👯♂️ Congratulations @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal 💍🎉Comofomo🙃
A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Sep 22, 2018 at 9:49pm PDT
Reportedly, Isha and Akash will tie the knot in the month of December.